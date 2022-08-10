CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a fight ended in the death of a man.

Police Chief Otha Brown said a fight between Charles Hull, 26, and Christopher Pendergrass, 57, happened at the campgrounds near the Canton Multipurpose Center around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9.

According to Brown, Pendergrass died during the fight. He also said both men lived at the campgrounds.

Hull was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case.

Brown said investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine Pendergrass’ exact cause of death.