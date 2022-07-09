JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshal Services Task Force arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a Jackson murder case on Friday, July 8.

Jackson police said Kenneth Weathers, 61, was shot multiple times outside of a convenience store on Robinson Road on June 16. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On June 29, his family informed Jackson police that he died from his injuries.

Police said the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Kenterrious Williams in connection to the crime. He was charged with murder.