Man charged with murder in Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. on December 8, 2021, on Fred Bacot Road in Summit. They said Troy Turner shot Michael Hughes twice.

Hughes was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he died from his injuries.

Pike County detectives and Lincoln County deputies later found Turner on Truly Trail NW in Brookhaven. He was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail. Turner has been charged with murder.