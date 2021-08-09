Man charged with sexual battery found dead inside Vicksburg home

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of sexual battery was found dead inside his Vicksburg home on Monday.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, emergency officials responded to the home of 81-year-old Marshall Smith. They entered the home with a family member and found Smith unresponsive.

Last week, Smith was arrested by Warren County deputies and charged with one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

According to District Attorney Ricky Smith, the adjudication process in the case will be closed for Smith’s part of the action, and any others involved in the case could still be prosecuted.