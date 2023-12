CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man on a sexual battery charge.

Investigators said Christopher Hyder was arrested on the evening of December 8, 2023. He was charged with sexual battery against a vulnerable teenager.

According to deputies, the investigation began in July 2023 when the victim’s parents reported a complaint to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Hyder appeared in court on Monday, December 11. His bond was set at $100,000.