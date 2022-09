FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a man on a sexual battery charge.

On Wednesday, September 7, police said Brandon Lejoshua Williams, of Lena, was arrested following an investigation and a probable cause hearing in Rankin County Circuit Court.

Williams was charged with sexual battery, and his bond was set at $150,000. The case will go to the Rankin County Grand Jury.