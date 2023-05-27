KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Kosciusko after allegedly stabbing a woman.

Breezy News reported the incident happened on Hillview Drive just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with stab wounds on the left side of her body. She was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Kosciusko police identified the suspect as Christopher Moore, who later turned himself in. He was charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Moore was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility, and his bond was set at $200,000.