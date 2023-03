Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man after he was allegedly found sleeping inside another person’s home.

The Natchez Democrat reported a grass-cutter spotted the man inside the home on Liberty Road Wednesday morning and called police. Officers said the grass-cutter knew the homeowners were out of town.

Police arrested 42-year-old Steven Vanwinkle. He was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering into an unoccupied dwelling.