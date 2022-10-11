NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted.

Tucker said he had to be airlifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said it appears the children were making a TikTok video which led to an altercation between Tucker and the juveniles.

The case is still under investigation.