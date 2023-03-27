JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing two people in Jackson claimed he did so in self-defense in court on Monday, March 27.

Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, were shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. near Jefferson Street on Saturday, March 25 during the St. Paddy’s Parade.

Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, of Florence, was later arrested in connection to the shooting.

Before Judge Johnnie McDaniel, Cummins said he was defending himself after a gun was pulled on him.

He’s facing two counts of murder. He was denied bond and considered a flight risk.