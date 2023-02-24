JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For many, building your very own home is a dream come true. However for one local man, he said it’s become a nightmare after he found a noose on his property in Terry.

Christopher Alexander said he found a noose hanging from the ceiling on Thursday, February 23. He said he has been building his home in Terry for the past nine months.

“I just felt violated. Nothing angers me, but I just felt violated,” stated Alexander.

Alexander said while growing up, his parents and grandparents tried their best to keep him from seeing hurtful symbols, although he would later experience them in life.

He said home is a safe haven for his wife and just hopes she has peace once the home is completed.

“She sounded pretty hysterical about it. I was trying to explain to her that you can’t control what people do. You just have to move on and keep living,” said Alexander.

He filed a report with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. WJTV 12 News reached out to the sheriff’s office, and an investigation is underway.