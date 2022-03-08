MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felony evasion after an incident that happened in April 2021.

Tyrone Staten, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended.

Prosecutors said Madison police officer Bryce McCarra spotted a car on April 20, 2021, that was associated with a shoplifting incident that happened the previous day. When he pulled the vehicle over near Bozeman and Highway 463, he asked the driver to step out of the car. Prosecutors said Staten refused and rolled up his window.

Officer McCarra reached into the window to try and unlock the door, but Staten sped off with Officer McCarra’s hand trapped inside the vehicle. Authorities said the officer was dragged by the vehicle as it headed toward I-55. The officer was able to break free and rolled to a stop near Highway 463 and the I-55 S. ramp.

According to prosecutors, Staten was chased by officers, who forced his car off the road near the 106-mile marker. They said Staten was forcibly removed from the vehicle after refusing to cooperate. He was later booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

Officer McCarra was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.