Daniel Ray Skaggs, center, stand trial for charges including rape from almost 33 years ago (Source: WJTV 12 News)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was recently convicted in Rankin County for a 1990 rape case, has died in prison.

The Rankin County Coroner’s Office said Daniel Ray Skaggs died in prison on Tuesday, August 1. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said he died from natural causes.

Daniel Ray Skaggs (Courtesy: MDOC)

Skaggs was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County.

In June 2023, jurors found Skaggs guilty of rape and kidnapping. However, he was found not guilty on a robbery charge.

During the trial, two witnesses testified about the crimes that occurred in August 1990.

In April 2023, grand jurors indicted Skaggs for one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery. A sentence enhancement was attached since he is a violent habitual offender as established under Mississippi law.

According to the April indictment, Skaggs was convicted of aggravated rape and second-degree rape in June 1977 in Dallas County, Texas.