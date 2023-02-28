JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a man was convicted in the 2019 shooting death of Jockeys Wright.

Owens said Stefan Champion entered a guilty plea. He was sentenced to serve 24 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On May 22, 2019, prosecutors said Champion and Charles Willis shot and killed Wright, 19, who was walking east on McDowell Road in South Jackson.

According to Owens, the motive for the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute between Willis and Wright.

Willis is currently serving a 27 year sentence for Wright’s murder.

Champion was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 24 years to serve, and 16 years suspended, followed by five years of post-release supervision.