HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been convicted in connection to the 2021 shooting death of Priddy Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Jimel Smith pled guilty to second-degree murder.

Investigators said Smith shot and killed Jackson, 19, on or about May 31, 2021, after an argument over text messages he found on her phone. They said Smith took Jackson’s body to a remote location where he attempted to dispose of her remains.

Jackson was reported missing by her family. Jackson police identified Smith as a suspect in the case.

Priddy Jackson (Courtesy: MBI)

Investigators said Smith confessed to police and led them to Jackson’s remains.

According to Owens, Smith was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, and followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Under Mississippi law, Smith will serve his 30-year sentence without the possibility of reduction

or parole.