HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder of a man in Edwards in 2018.

Hinds Count District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said Willie James Bingham was convicted of first degree murder in the shooting death of Clifton David Nelson.

Edwards police found Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground outside a convenience store at 104 Withers Street on March 24, 2018. He had been shot in his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“We want to tell the victim’s family that we are sorry this happened to their loved one. We hope the fact that the perpetrator has been brought to justice and has answered for his crime will bring some closure to the

family as they continue to grieve,” said Owens.

Nelson is the brother of current Edwards Police Chief Torrence Crump.

Bingham was convicted in Hinds County Circuit Court.