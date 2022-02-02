MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the men convicted in connection to the death of Kingston Frazier was released from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

D’Allen Washington was released by an order from the Mississippi Parole Board. According to Washington’s attorney, he met all of the conditions for parole under Mississippi law.

Washington was sentenced in Madison County to 15 years in prison for armed robbery and accessory after the fact charges.

Authorities said Frazier was inside a car that was stolen outside the Kroger on I-55 on May 18, 2017. The car was later found abandoned in Madison County, and Frazier was found shot to death.

Kingston Frazier

Two other men were convicted in the case.

Byron McBride was sentenced to life in prison. Dwan Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years for accessory after the fact to murder, 20 years with five suspended for accessory after the fact to kidnapping, and five years for accessory after the fact to vehicle theft.