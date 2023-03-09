JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was conviction in connection to a 2019 homicide that happened on Wacaster Street in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Devon Odom was convicting of first degree murder and armed robbery following a jury trial.

Police said Odom shot Cooper during a gathering at the home of Odom’s girlfriend on October 24, 2019. They said Odom held his girlfriend and the victim’s brother at gunpoint and robbed them of their phones to prevent them from calling police.

Investigators said Odom fled the scene. Cooper was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Owens said under Mississippi law, Odom will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on both counts due to his status as a habitual offender. His prior convictions include rape and armed robbery.

Odom is expected to be sentenced later this month.