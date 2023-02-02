JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, on December 22, 2018.

Police said the four men entered the store armed with guns, terrorized the customers and staff, and stole the cash register. Investigators said Clark was part of a group of individuals responsible for a crime spree in Jackson in late 2018 and early 2019.

The group included Clark, Marquez Hamilton, Aaron Horton, and Bernard Russell, all of

whom are serving sentences for the Carniceria Valdez robbery and other crimes.

Clark is expected to be sentenced later this month.