MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was convicted by a Madison County jury of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat.

Madison County deputies responded to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision on August 24, 2021, about a domestic incident. When they arrived, they found a 62-year-old man lying on the ground with a head wound.

Investigators said John Garran Saxton had first slapped his mother-in-law and then pulled a gun on the victim and attacked him with a bat.

Prosecutors said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. He had skull fractures and suffered permanent hearing loss in both ears.

Saxton will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to serve.