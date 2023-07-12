JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was convicted in connection to the 2020 shooting death of a Jackson firefighter.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Terrance Watts was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Yancey Williams.

According to Owens, Watts and Williams both attended a gathering of firefighters in Flora on March 22, 2020. The two had recently learned that they were cousins.

Both men left the gathering in Williams’ vehicle and traveled to the Marathon gas station on Hanging Moss Drive in Jackson. While they were at the gas station, the two men began arguing.

During the argument, Owens said Watts shot Williams with a semi-automatic handgun. He fled the scene in Williams’ vehicle.

Jackson police responded to the scene, and they determined Watts was the suspect. He was arrested the following day.

Watts was sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) without the possibility of parole.