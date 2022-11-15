MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or parole for each count.

The body of Takoria “LuLu” Brown, 38, was found inside the Econo Lodge off of Interstate 55 on May 7, 2021. Officers said Brown had been shot multiple times.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the room had been rented by Harris. They said surveillance video showed Harris at the hotel room with Brown that night and leaving alone the following morning.

During a search of the room, police said they found more than 500 pills containing methamphetamine amongst Harris’ belongings in the room.