MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was found guilty by a Madison County Circuit Court jury for robbing a hotel clerk in 2021.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Noah Bradford, 24, was found guilty of one count of armed robbery.

Investigators said on May 28, 2021, Bradford walked to the front desk of the Staybridge Suites wearing a hoody and mask, jumped behind the counter, and pulled a gun on the female working. They said he demanded money and upon receiving the $250 from the register, he ran from the hotel.

After obtaining surveillance video, Ridgeland police were able to see the suspect’s vehicle. They were eventually able to track the car back to Bradford.

Police said after a search of Bradford’s apartment, they found the clothing he had used in the robbery as well as the gun, which had been hidden in the tank of his toilet.

After being found guilty, Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff set a sentencing date for Bradford for May 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. He could face life in prison.

According to Bramlett, Bradford has also been accused of murder and several armed robberies in Hinds County. He was given non-adjudicated probation on a charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery and was still on probation at the time of the Ridgeland robbery. He is also currently facing a kidnapping charge in Hinds County that is still pending.