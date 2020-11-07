Man dead after a shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle. Police said the shooting happened just before 9:00 pm on Friday.

According to VPD, when officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old black male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in his upper left chest. The victim was lying beside a vehicle that had also been struck several times by bullets.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

