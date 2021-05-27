Man dead after motorcycle-involved crash on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police have confirmed there was a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Northside Drive at Churchill Drive.

The crash happened Wednesday just hours after two people were killed in another crash on Northside Drive west of Livingston.

Witnesses say a man on the motorcycle was heading west when a woman pulled out of Churchill Drive, hitting him and pinning him under her front tires.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital.

Her injuries and condition are unknown.