JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died and a 13-year-old was injured after a Friday night shooting.

A man was shot twice on Derrick Street and died at the scene. Officers found an assault rifle lying next to his body and nine shell casings in the street.

A 13-year-old was also shot in both legs and transported to a local hospital.

Police do not have information on a suspect or a motive.