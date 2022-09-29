JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after police found multiple stolen cars along with drugs, guns and cash in Jackson on Wednesday, September 28.

Officer Deric Hearn with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said Jackson police responded to 238 MdAdoo Street to help Pelahatchie police with a stolen car from their division.

Anthony Cavett, 39, was arrested in connection to a stolen 2019 Ford F350 truck. Hearn said a search warrant later turned up six stolen vehicles, two abandoned vehicles, four rifles, one shotgun, four handguns, almost $2,000 in cash, cocaine, ecstasy pills, fentanyl, spice, marijuana and crystal meth.

Cavett was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a firearm. He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession and receiving stolen property.

Hearn said he may face more charges. He was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. He was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a conviction of possession of controlled substances.