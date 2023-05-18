VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – The man who allegedly led Warren County deputies on a chase into Jackson was denied bond on Wednesday, May 17.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Orlando A. Ciero, 31, of Jackson, was charged with auto theft and felony eluding.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a vehicle, which was reported stolen, was spotted in the Flowers community. He said deputies tried to stop the vehicle for failure to yield, and the suspect led deputies on a chase on Interstate 20 into Jackson.

Clinton police also assisted in the pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a pole outside the Wendy’s restaurant off of Highway 18. Pace said the suspect ran from the scene and was captured by Clinton police behind the Walmart on Greenway Drive.

Ciero is being held in the Warren County Jail.