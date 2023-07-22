NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was injured during a fight at a Natchez hotel, has died.

The Natchez Democrat reported 46-year-old Matias Trevino Sanchez died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Sanchez had been airlifted to UMMC after the alleged assault at the Fair Bridge Inn on Sunday, July 16.

Jose Guadalupe Zapien (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Natchez police arrested 26-year-old Jose Guadalupe Zapien, of Texas, in connection to the incident. However, investigators said Zapien is the brother of the man who allegedly assaulted the victim, and he took the fall for his brother.

Zapien was initially charged with aggravated assault. Police said the charge would be updated to obstruction of justice once his brother is extradited to Natchez. Investigators did not release the identity of the brother or information about how he was arrested.

Police Chief Cal Green told the newspaper that the brother could be charged with manslaughter.

According to investigators, the men had been staying in Natchez while working in Vidalia, Louisiana. During the alleged fight, police said Sanchez fell to the ground and hit his head hard enough to cause a significant injury.

Sanchez died at UMMC on Friday, July 21. A report indicated he died from blunt force trauma.