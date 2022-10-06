JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot.

Brown said Houston was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, Houston was wanted by Jackson police for multiple violent felony crimes.