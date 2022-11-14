MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb man died after he was shot on Thursday, November 10.

The shooting happened at the corner of Avenue F and North Cherry Street around 5:20 p.m.

According to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones, the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived.

He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Coroner Jones said the victim died at the hospital on Sunday, November 13.

The victim was identified at 38-year-old Quintin Gayden.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect as of Monday, November 14.