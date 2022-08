WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14.

The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified.

Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, but they said a statement would be released at a later time.