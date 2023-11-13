JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13 in the 100 block of Berryhill Place.

Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 22-year-old Markavius Carey, died at the scene. Investigators are still gathering information on a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).