JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson.

According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag.

Officers said they tried to stop the vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Maurice Taylor. They said Taylor fled the scene and led officers on a chase throughout multiple streets in Jackson.

Investigators said Taylor’s vehicle eventually left the road and hit an embankment surrounding a culvert.

Taylor was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Officers said they found the vehicle was stolen in Jackson. They also recovered two stolen firearms and multiple stolen catalytic converters from inside the vehicle.

The accident scene is being investigated by the Jackson Police Department (JPD) and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).