RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being involved in a head-on crash in Rankin County on Friday, January 13.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said crews responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield.

At the scene, crews discovered that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz SUV had crashed into each other, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Bailey said the driver of the Toyota was seriously injured. Medics began treatment at the scene. The man died while being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The driver and passengers of the SUV suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital.

According to Bailey, Greenfield Road was shut down for two hours while the crash was reconstructed. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.