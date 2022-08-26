JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue on Thursday, August 25.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Ray Keys, was found lying on the parking lot near the air pump. He had been shot in the left leg above his knee.

Witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot and noticed a man wearing all black running from the scene.

Hearn said Keys become unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died from his injuries.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).