JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the three people who were injured in the Jackson Waffle House shooting has died.

The shooting happened at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15 at the restaurant on Highway 18.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered a stolen Kia Rio with multiple bullet holes. Afterwards, Officer Sam Brown said police received a call from Merit Health that three men were at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the three men were victims from the Waffle House incident.

Brown said Kevin Clay, 22, died from his injuries. The second victim, 20-year-old Latimmis Washington, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and is in police custody.

The third victim’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).