JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18.

Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene.

According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen with two unknown men walking around the apartment complex. Police did not release any additional information about the suspect(s) or motive.