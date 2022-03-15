JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man died after being shot on Monday, March 14.

Police said officers responded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson after a they were notified that the victim had been dropped off by a private vehicle.

The victim was identified as Antwain Smith, Jr. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 15.

Police have not said where the shooting initially happened.

If anyone has information about the deadly shooting, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1878 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).