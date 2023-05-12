VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said a man died after a shooting in the city.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. Officers responded tot he area of Ken Karyl Avenue after receiving a call about a man who had been shot.

They said Demarcus Smith, 25, was transported to Merit Health River Region and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). He died from his injuries.

Vicksburg police said one person was detained for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.