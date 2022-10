COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County on Friday, October 28.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. They said C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Jackson was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is being investigated by MHP.