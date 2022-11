NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Kingston Road in Natchez on Saturday, November 5.

The Natchez Democrat reported the crash happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Matthew Marks, 33, was driving a pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and stopped in a ditch.

Marks was pronounced dead at the scene.