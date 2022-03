MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man died in a single-car collision on Monday, March 28.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Michael J. Wilson, 47, of Gulfport, traveled south on I-55 when it ran off the road and collided with several trees just after 4:00 p.m.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the MHP.