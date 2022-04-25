RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in the hospital after being severely injured in a single-car crash on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Rankin County deputies said they responded to a car crash on Star Road around 9:00 p.m. They discovered that the driver of a Ford Explorer was driving south on the road when he appeared to have ran off to the right, flipped multiple times and crashed. Deputies said the man had been ejected from his car and suffered serious injuries.

The man was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Rankin County deputies.