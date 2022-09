COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 Sunday night around 6:00.

Investigators said 75-year-old John H. Rankin was traveling eastbound in a 2001 Dodge Durango on the highway when he collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by Rickie C. Mann.

Rankin died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).