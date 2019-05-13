Man dies on Powell Rhodes, JPD investigates Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. JPD works the scene of the city's latest homicide [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update 4:00 pm

A crime scene on Powell Street is an active one and emotions are running high.

Police taped off a large portion of the street.

Family and friends gathered around the area, one person walked up and punched out a back window.

Here is what we know. One male is dead. Police are working to determine a motive and a possible suspect.

This makes nearly 40 homicides in Jackson for the year.

This is the second murder in two days and Jackson police are trying to find answers to gun violence in the community.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Powell Rhodes Drive.

A man has been confirmed dead on the scene.

According to JPD, there is no motive nor suspect at this time.

