UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the sister of Ray Lee Sr. as Tomeka Lee. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Hearn said the case will be presented to the Hinds County Grand Jury as a justified shooting.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened on Ginger Drive in Jackson on Sunday, May 8.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Ray Lee Sr., his sister and his sister’s husband got into an altercation during a family gathering. Lee reportedly took out a gun and shot at his sister and her husband.

Hearn said the sister was shot in her leg. According to Hearn, the sister returned fire and fatally shot Lee.

Investigators said his sister shot in self-defense. Lee died at the scene.