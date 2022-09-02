RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 72-year-old man died from a head injury in Rankin County.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said Grady Keith Allen was being treated for a severe head injury in the 200 block of Oakdale Road on Thursday, September 1. Deputies responded to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

They identified Ricky Dewayne Morris, 51, as the suspect. A statewide BOLO was issued for him and his vehicle. Shortly after, Vicksburg police found his vehicle and arrested Morris.

Later that evening, officials said Allen died from the injuries he suffered in the assault.

Morris will be brought before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for capital murder.