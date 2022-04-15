HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car from a previous contraband smuggling incident. According to Jones, the driver of the car threw wrapped items over the fence and drove off after spotting the deputy.

Deputies said the driver stopped the car in a rural area in Hinds County and ran. He was arrested shortly afterwards. The driver was identified as Jacob Darnell Lewis, 25.

According to investigators, contraband items were found inside the facility fence, in Lewis’ car and in the road. Deputies said they recovered alcoholic drinks, marijuana, meth, syrup, formaldehyde, tobacco, cigarettes, knives, a saw, cell phones, cell phone charges, cigars, pills, other miscellaneous items and a semiautomatic rifle.

Jacob Darnell Lewis (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Lewis faces felony charges including felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into a correctional facility and more. Investigators are also expecting to seize his car.