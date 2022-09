ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in an apparent homicide in Adams County on Sunday, September 25.

The Natchez Democrat reported Myron Coleman, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Lower Woodville Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Coleman’s body will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab.